Aloha Friday Weather: Breezy trade winds, trade showers, small kine surf

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Nice breezy trade winds continue today with partly cloudy skies and scattered to isolated showers. Highs 85 to 91. Breezy trades 15 to 25 mph
High pressure north of the islands will keep breezy trade winds blowing through the weekend. Rather dry trade wind weather will prevail with light showers favoring windward and mauka areas mainly during nights and mornings and a stray shower reaching leeward areas from time to time. The remnants of former tropical cyclone Adrian could ease the trades and increase shower coverage and intensity Monday and Tuesday. Moderate to locally breezy trades and drier trade wind weather should return late Wednesday through the end of the work week.
Surf along all shores will remain small today. Two small medium to long period swells arriving from the south-southwest and south- southeast will build surf heights along south facing shores this weekend. Small south swell pulses will continue to boost surf heights into the middle of next week.
North facing shores will also see a boost in surf from a small medium period north-northwest swell arriving tonight. This swell energy will peak on Saturday and then diminish through the first half of next week. East facing shores will continue to see small choppy surf into the middle of next week.