 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aloha Friday Weather: Afternoon clouds and showers; Box jelly fish probable

  • 0
8-Day
Maxuser

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Light winds will allow for increasing afternoon clouds and scattered showers. Daytime highs will range from 80 to 85 degrees. Moderate trades will gradually build from west to east across the islands this evening.

Island Breakdown

There is a low chance of box jelly fish Friday.  The probability will rise over the weekend.

Jelly Fish
Surf

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred