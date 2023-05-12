Aloha Friday Weather: Afternoon clouds and showers; Box jelly fish probable

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Light winds will allow for increasing afternoon clouds and scattered showers. Daytime highs will range from 80 to 85 degrees. Moderate trades will gradually build from west to east across the islands this evening.
There is a low chance of box jelly fish Friday. The probability will rise over the weekend.
Several pulses of medium-period north-northwest swell are expected to arrive through the weekend, with the swell gradually shifting to the north-northeast early next week. The strongest of the pulses, with potentially up to 10 feet of swell, will lead to High Surf along most north facing shores this weekend. The first pulse will support elevated surf today, with surf remaining well below High Surf Advisory heights. The next pulse will be unseasonably large, building tonight and Saturday, likely peaking Saturday night and Sunday. The low responsible for this swell will persist far northeast of the islands, supporting elevated medium-period north-northeast swell into the middle of next week.
Relatively small but persistent medium to long-period south and south-southeast swells will continue for at least the next couple of days, with some long-period energy from the southwest also possible next week. This will keep surf near seasonal averages along all south facing shores for the foreseeable future. Surf along east facing shores will remain small as upstream trade wind flow remains interrupted, but there will likely be some wrap from the north- northeast next week to bring a modest increase in surf heights.