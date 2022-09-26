All eyes on Tua Tagovailoa after injury scare

MIAMI (KITV4) -- NFL Football fans watching the Miami Dolphins on Sunday had a scare when former Saint Louis star, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had to leave the game.
Tagovailoa has a short turnaround this week, as the Dolphins play again for Thursday Night Football. And a lot of attention has been directed his way.
That's because a concussion was initially feared in the 2nd quarter, when the quarterback took a hit. Many were relieved, and surprised, to see him back so quickly on the gridiron.
The hit itself looked rough, and the replay had many speculating, but the Dolphins quarterback told reporters that on the field, something very different had transpired.
"I felt like I hyperextended. I kind of hit my back, kinda hurt, and then I got up and that's kind of why I stumbled and my back kinda locked up on me," Tagovailoa assured the Press.
The team says Tua passed concussion protocols, while back-up Teddy Bridgewater played the final 3 of 4 Miami snaps before halftime. Yet, there's a reason when concussions do happen, they're rigorously attended to.
"And really the most important aspect of the healing process is to stop any further damage. And let the body do its healing and don't interfere with that process. So, rest," Dr. Kazuma Nakagawa told KITV.
Regardless of Tua's condition, rest will be in limited supply with the Dolphins short week, and a mere 4 day turn around.
Coach Mike McDaniel described Tua's condition as nothing "out of the extreme norm of bumps and bruises after a game."
Tagovailoa had the last two minutes of play in the first half and all of halftime before he was back on. "I was good. I passed whatever concussion protocol they had," he said.
The players union is investigating nevertheless. There is a reason that the NFL of today takes even the potential for concussion more seriously than it did decades ago.
"We used to think that there was no major permanent damage to the brain. But we are learning that we can accumulate a lot of the small, what we call invisible damages, the damage that we couldn't necessarily see on the MRI or cat-scan, that's there- and that can accumulate over time," Dr. Kazuma Nakagawa said.