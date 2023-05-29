 Skip to main content
Air New Zealand to weigh passengers before they board the airplane

Air New Zealand to weigh passengers before they board the airplane

Air New Zealand is now required by law to weigh passengers who board flights from Auckland International Airport in June as part of a regulatory oversight.

 Air New Zealand

Remove your shoes. Take your keys out of your pocket. Step on the scale?

That’s right: New Zealand’s Civil Aviation Authority is asking that its national airline weigh passengers departing on international flights from Auckland International Airport through July 2, 2023.

