2022 Hawaii legislative kicks off as lawmakers consider $18 minimum wage

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawaii House chamber generic
Tom George

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Once again, Hawaii kicked off its legislative session with the public not allowed in the building due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic and ongoing economic recovery were top of mind for lawmakers heading into the 2022.

House Speaker Scott Saiki (D-Kakaako/Downtown) promised to push for the state's first minimum wage increase the state has seen in four years - phasing the wage up to $18 per hour over the next few years.

"I stated publicly that the House would revisit a wage proposal when conditions improved. Well, conditions have improved and now is the time to act," Saiki said.

But it's no guarantee. On the Senate side, Senate President Ron Kouchi (D-Kauai) wouldn't commit to the House plan, but said he would consider it.  He says he wants to see a wage increase paired with tax credits.

"We'll hold hearings and we'll see where we come out. Last year we put over a bill to $13 recognizing that businesses were still struggling," Kouchi said.

One thing working in lawmakers' favor this year is a massive surplus from federal stimulus money. But how to spend it is sparking debate.

"The governor has also talked about a billion-dollar deposit into the rainy day fund. You know, we do not think that's the best way to use the funds right now," said House Finance Chair Sylvia Luke (D-Punchbowl/Makiki).

Instead, lawmakers want to use $600 million to invest to DHHL homes for Native Hawaiians. It's something that seems to have bipartisan support. But on other issues like handling the pandemic, minority Republicans want a different approach.

"Now that it's 2022, and we have had COVID for almost two years now, us kind of having a new way of living, accepting that this virus is going to be a part of our lives, taking every precaution we can while still having live ahead of us," said House Minority Leader Val Okimoto (R-Mililani). Okimoto also said she wants the Capitol to be reopened to the public.

Also on the agenda, a commission on Red Hill, and re-evaluating the management of Mauna Kea.

The 2022 legislative session runs through early May.

