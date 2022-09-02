2 new monkeypox case confirmed in Hawaii; total cases statewide at 25

Most monkeypox cases in the current outbreak have been linked to sexual activity, but research published on August 17 by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers new insight into other ways it may be spreading.
HONOLULU (KITV4) --Two new cases of Monkeypox have been confirmed in Hawaii, according to the state Department of Health. The latest cases bring the statewide total to 25.
One new case was diagnosed on Oahu and the other was diagnosed on the Big Island, the DOH reported. The Oahu case has been linked to travel outside of the state. The origin of the Hawaii Island case is still under investigation.
Health officials say monkeypox shares many commonalities with smallpox, like causing blistering skin rashes. It is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus. Infection begins with flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes, and progresses to a rash or sores, often on the hands, feet, chest, face, or genitals. Individuals generally become ill within 21 days of exposure, the DOH said
Monkeypox can spread through direct contact with body fluids, lesion material, or items used by someone with monkeypox as well as close, prolonged contact with an infected person or animal. It can also be spread through large respiratory droplets.
Monkeypox vaccines are available in every county in Hawaii. Anyone who is eligible who would wish to make an appointment can call the following numbers:
• Hawaii Department of Health (Statewide): 808-586-4462
• Malama I Ke Ola (Maui): 808-871-7772
• Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center (Oahu): 808-427-0442
• Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center (Oahu): 808-521-2347
• Kaiser Permanente (Oahu): 808) 434-2000, prompt 1
• Hamakua-Kohala Health (Big Island): 808-930-2751
• Malama Pono Health Service (Kauai): 808-246-9577
Earlier in August, DOH expanded its vaccine eligibility in order to prevent the spread of the virus.
“As more vaccine doses become available, we are expanding vaccine eligibility to communities that have been disproportionately impacted by this outbreak and individuals who are at risk for severe illness,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan.
Those eligible to receive the JYNNEOS vaccine under the new guidelines include the following:
• Anyone who has had close contact with a person with known or suspected monkeypox infection in the last two weeks
• Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and transgender individuals who have multiple or anonymous sex partners;
• Persons who are severely immunocompromised or those with certain skin conditions, such as eczema; AND who have a household member or sex partner at high risk for monkeypox.
