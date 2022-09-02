 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 new monkeypox case confirmed in Hawaii; total cases statewide at 25

  • Updated
  • 0
Monkeypox case reported in man whose 'primary risk factor' was close, nonsexual contact at a crowded outdoor event

Most monkeypox cases in the current outbreak have been linked to sexual activity, but research published on August 17 by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers new insight into other ways it may be spreading.

 CNN

HONOLULU (KITV4) --Two new cases of Monkeypox have been confirmed in Hawaii, according to the state Department of Health. The latest cases bring the statewide total to 25.

One new case was diagnosed on Oahu and the other was diagnosed on the Big Island, the DOH reported. The Oahu case has been linked to travel outside of the state. The origin of the Hawaii Island case is still under investigation.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK