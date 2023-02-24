 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with higher gusts. Seas 7 to 12
feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

2 million Cosori air fryers recalled because of fire hazard

 Consumer Product Safety Commission

Roughly 2 million Cosori air fryers have been recalled because they pose a possible fire risk.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission said that consumers "should immediately stop" using the recalled air fryers and contact Cosori for a free replacement. The company set up a special website for customers to trade in their air fryers for a new one.

