17th annual Taiko Festival returns to Honolulu

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It all starts in a small performance room at the Pacific Buddhist Academy.
Students dedicate several hours each week to practicing and perfecting the ancient art form that has now become modern day tradition within the school.
"These students, I think we babies when the first Taiko Festival was first launched," laughed PBA head of school, Josh Hernandezmoes. "What it teaches to the students, as you can hear, is first energy and spirit. But beyond that, the sense of interdependence, listening, and playing off of each other... Those are all values that we espouse at this school, and we think these students represent those values tremendously."
Celebrating 17 years of hosting its annual Taiko Festival, the 2023 performance marks the highly-anticipated return of the event, after a series of unorthodox years.
"It's definitely been a challenge since 2020," PBA senior, Chad Okawa, admitted. "This year we were very fortunate to involve the whole student body. It is tradition for our whole school to be involved. "If you're not doing a performance, you're helping with the front or back of stage."
Those taking the stage on Sunday at the Moanalua Performing Arts Center get the opportunity to live out the legacy of generations of students before them.
"I know for myself, I started in the 6th grade," Okawa continued. "So it's an honor to be able to continue perpetuating the art form."
And it's a show PBA students and faculty assure has something for everyone.
Whether you're well-versed in the ancient Taiko artform, or are curious in taking a deeper dive into the culturally rich performances, modern adaptations, and an engaging lineup prove to be fun for the whole family.