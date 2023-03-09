Top Hawaii economist gives update for businesses

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Economist Paul Brewbaker gave an update for local businesses today at the Hawai'i Society of Business Professionals luncheon.
Brewbaker said Hawaii's economy is operating at about 80% of its potential because it is benchmarking to pre-COVID numbers, and the gap between average income and cost of living in the state continues to grow.
Brewbaker noted that Hawai'i's budget came in at $18 billion this year because the state didn't know how to spend economic relief funds during the pandemic. He added that many people are still leaving the state.
“Those longer term trends are things people ought to be concerned about,” Brewbaker said. “We tend to focus on this year’s budget, how much is the surplus, what are we going to do with the extra money, but we need to be thinking down the road.”
Brewbaker says that he hopes to see Hawaii finally investing in childcare and after-school programs, which he believes will result in better overall productivity and higher income for working parents.
