Toe Beans and Dreams cat café opening in Aiea to employ young adults with disabilities

Courtesy: Toe Beans & Dreams

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A new, unique animal adoption café is opening in Aiea this week.

Toe Beans & Dreams Cafe opens its doors Thursday, September 8 at 7:30 a.m., and will train and employee young adults with developmental disabilities, while connecting cats with 'furever' homes.

