To 'send a strong message,' senator pursuing fines, penalties for owner of stranded yacht

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The ongoing effort to remove a 94-foot luxury yacht that has been stuck in Honolua Bay for four days has now become a race against the clock for federal and state officials.
On Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard began defueling the roughly 100-ton "Nakoa," that ran aground Monday and reportedly began leaking fuel into the water Tuesday morning.
State Sen. Angus McKelvey, who represents Maui's west side, said the plan is to tow the vessel to Oahu, where it will be impounded. McKelvey added officials are hoping to do so before Sunday, when a northern swell is expected, to avoid further damage to marine life.
According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), all fuel, batteries, and other pollutants must be removed from the vessel before it can be moved.
After the fuel and potential hazards have been extracted, the US Coast Guard will return the boat to its owner, Jim Jones, who is responsible for submitting a salvage plan to DLNR.
If the department does not approve of Jones' proposal, or he cannot pay to salvage the boat, the state will remove the vessel at Jones' expense.
Pictures and video of the beached boat ignited a flurry of backlash from frustrated community members and calls for reform.
"There is a lot of anger right now," John Carty of the Save Honolua Coalition said. "There's a lot of shock. It's unbelievable for us who love Honolua to look and see this sort of desecration and damage happening."
McKelvey said he has been working with DLNR to have one of its officers patrol the bay regularly.
"Even though the issues with DOCARE (DLNR's Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement) having to cover the whole island are well known, we and they felt that it's important that Honolua being a marine life conservation district, have a regular patrol," McKelvey added.
The senator is also drafting legislation calling on the attorney general's office to impose every fine on the boat owner for all damages to marine life and permit violations, as well as any other appropriate penalties.
"We want to send a strong message. We understand there was all sorts of violations going on," McKelvey said, adding he plans to introduce the legislation next week.