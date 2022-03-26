To mask or not to mask: Hawaii becomes last state to lift mask mandate

The opportunity to return to restaurants, gyms and other indoor venues as it was before the pandemic.
"My smile is probably one of my best features I got," admitted Hawaii Candy Factory co-owner, Daniel Paglinawn. "So you know, whenever I can smile at other people and show the love and ohana out here, it's a really good thing."
Saturday morning's sunsetting of Hawaii's indoor mask mandate marks the end of mask requirements throughout the United States.
The question of whether to mask or not to mask, now a personal decision, based on an individual's own level of comfort.
"Across the island, we're seeing at all of our branches today, roughly a 70-30 split-- with people preferring not to wear the mask when they come to work out, explained Nuuanu's YMCA executive director, Reina Purvis.
Members agreed in the sentiment.
"For me, it means more freedom in a way, continued Honolulu resident, Anthony Seija. "It felt very restrictive to have masks on in certain areas, and I think that's just a good thing. Also, it's a good sign for the community that COVID rates have gone down as well."
And hundreds, eager to indulge in the state's newly established mask-optional policy, did so at the Blaisdell's "Foodie Con"
"I mean I'm vaccinated. I got both shots and the booster, so I wasn't really worried, explained Foodie- Con attendee, Alex Holtz. "It's just going to be whatever going forward, just kind of catching up with the rest of the states, trying to get back to normal."
Others decided to remain masked up, hoping the coming weeks and months would help further assure them the time is right.
"The cases are not registered daily- it's weekly..." Honolulu father, Lawrence Penner, explained. "It's not really in your head every day, so it's a little bit out of mind and I'm still trying to stay diligent for our family."