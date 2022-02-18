To mask or not to mask -- Hawaii residents weigh in

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Peter Anderson, owner of Morning Brew in Kakaako, believes at this point in the pandemic people are just going through the motions.
"In the general public I think at this point this variant's spread everywhere," he said. "I really don't think the mask is really keeping us that much safer anymore. I would definitely look forward to removing the mask mandate indoors."
But for Chi and Chris Meyer, they don't plan on going bare faced any time soon.
"I want to continue to live, you know, and be healthy. Who knows? We don't know ... the long-term impact of COVID on our bodies," Chi Meyer said.
Chris Meyer added: "We want to play it safe for now until we're more sure that things are really coming to an end."
The answer on whether or not to continue masking is not that simple.
Local doctors and disease experts said with or without a government rule, people need to make wise choices based on their own personal situations.
"The government isn't there to protect your own health," said Epidemiologist Jacob Schafer. "That's something that people need to take personal responsibility for."
Health experts said once the mandate is lifted -- residents living with older family members or those with serious underlying medical conditions should continue the mask-wearing habit.
But in other situations -- for instance outdoors with people in your own circle -- that might be a time to ditch the mask.
Hawaii's the only state left with an indoor mask mandate with no firm expiration date in sight.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.