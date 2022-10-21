To evade erosion, Maui County Council advances bill proposing fund for 'managed retreat' efforts By 'A'ali'i Dukelow 'A'ali'i Dukelow Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Oct 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A move some deemed as planning ahead, the Maui County Council Friday advanced Bill 68, which proposes to create a revolving fund for projects that shift infrastructure inland and away from erosion. "Maui County has been very progressive and forward thinking in terms of shoreline planning," coastal restoration expert Wes Crile praised. Crile explained the process, called "managed retreat," is a long term endeavor that includes zoning changes as well as rerouting water and sewer pipes. "It (managed retreat) generally doesn't mean just picking up a building and putting it on a truck and moving it inland," Crile added. Council Chair Alice Lee expressed concerns over the measure calling for a 20 percent allocation from the county's transient accommodation taxes. "There is fierce competition for those monies from helping the homeless, to infrastructure, to everything else, but overall I think this is necessary," Lee said. All councilmembers voted in favor of the measure except for Yuki Lei Sugimura, who feared the money could eventually be tied up in the fund. "The county government in our fiscal strength has the funds to take care of a problem should it come up," Sugimura argued. The majority of the councilmembers, however, agreed the bill allows for proactive planning. "If we don't prepare now, we're setting up our future generations for disaster," Councilmember Tamara Paltin, who introduced the bill, said. In addition to another council vote, Paltin predicted the proposed fund would likely need a charter amendment down the line. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 'A'ali'i Dukelow Reporter 'A'ali'i is a reporter with KITV. He was born and raised on the island of Maui and graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelor's degree in Journalism. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow 'A'ali'i Dukelow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local 50-year-old triple homicide cold case solved after tip leads to 'Dixie Mafia' Feb 11, 2022 National Federal judge dismisses charges against guards who falsified records the night Jeffrey Epstein died Jan 3, 2022 Local Big Island police seek to identify gas station robbery suspect Updated Apr 26, 2022 Local Hawaii’s largest STEM event returns to Oahu Updated Jun 8, 2022 Local Official: Kids to 911 during siege: 'Please send the police' Updated May 30, 2022 Local DOH holding public hearing on Red Hill operations, Navy objection to emergency order Updated Dec 20, 2021 Recommended for you