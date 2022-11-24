 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

..WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY FOR ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...

.A cold front moving into the northwestern islands will produce
strong and gusty northeast winds after passing through each island
today. The potential for very strong wind gusts continues for
typical windier locations, such as mountain ridges or leeward
areas prone to gusty winds.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts up to
50 mph.

* WHERE...The islands of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make driving
difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 12 to 16 feet.

* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Big Island Windward
Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Thursday Morning Weather | Cold front brings gusty wind, rain, large surf to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A cold front currently moving into Kauai and Oahu from the northwest is producing very strong and gusty winds and showers over both islands Thanksgiving morning.

These strong winds and showers will spread into Maui and Hawaii Counties later today. Trade winds will weaken on Friday, and then becoming light and variable through the weekend.

An error occurred