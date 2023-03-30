 Skip to main content
Thursday Morning Weather - Some Moisture Lingers, but Overall Drier Conditions

HONOLULU (KITV4) Light to moderate southeast winds will prevail over the islands today. Showers will generally favor southeast facing slopes and coasts, but lingering instability and moisture near Kauai will produce greater shower chances and isolated thunderstorms over the western end of the state for the next couple of days.

Thunderstorms also cannot be ruled out over interior Big Island slopes this afternoon. Winds will remain southeasterly through the weekend, then return to a more easterly direction early next week.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

