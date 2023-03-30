Thursday Morning Weather - Some Moisture Lingers, but Overall Drier Conditions

HONOLULU (KITV4) Light to moderate southeast winds will prevail over the islands today. Showers will generally favor southeast facing slopes and coasts, but lingering instability and moisture near Kauai will produce greater shower chances and isolated thunderstorms over the western end of the state for the next couple of days.
Thunderstorms also cannot be ruled out over interior Big Island slopes this afternoon. Winds will remain southeasterly through the weekend, then return to a more easterly direction early next week.
A small pulse from the northwest will build this morning, peak this afternoon into tonight, then slowly decline through Saturday. A small northeast swell is expected to fill in Friday into Saturday and decline on Sunday. Otherwise, very little energy is expected from the North Pacific through late next week.
Fresh trades upstream of the state will continue to produce small surf along east facing shores during the next 7 days. Small background energy from the southwest, south and southeast will continue to produce small surf along south facing shores for the foreseeable future.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.