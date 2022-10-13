 Skip to main content
Thursday Morning Weather - More Showers Lingering, Humid Conditions

HONOLULU (KITV4) Expect humid conditions with pockets of heavy rainfall through today. Thunderstorms are possible across the Big Island interior this afternoon. A ridge will build north of the state Friday and drive the return of moderate trades by Friday afternoon. Windward areas could be showery at times this weekend, especially over the eastern half of the state, where increased moisture will likely linger. Trade winds will weaken again early next week.

Thursday Morning 8-Day

The current north swell will continue to slowly lower through today. A new north swell will build in late tonight, peaking near advisory levels Friday before gradually lowering through the weekend. A north-northwest swell is forecast to arrive Saturday night, potentially producing advisory-level surf for north-facing shores late Sunday through early Monday. An even larger north swell is anticipated around the middle of next week.

Thursday Morning Surf

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

An error occurred