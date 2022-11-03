Thursday Morning Weather - Increased Showers Expected in Windward and Mauka Areas

HONOLULU (KITV4) Breezy east-southeast winds will continue through the weekend, with downstream blocking of the winds occurring at times by the Big Island and Maui.
The bulk of shower activity will focus over windward and southeast-facing slopes of the Big Island and Maui, though incoming showers could impact any island over the next several days. An upper low northeast of the Big Island could provide some shower enhancement through tonight. Winds will be back to the trade wind direction by Sunday.
The current small north-northwest swell will continue to fade. Another small pulse from the northwest is expected Friday. Surf along east-facing shores will steadily rise through the end of the week due to the strengthening winds, likely peaking Friday into Saturday, then gradually decrease into early next week.
Small craft advisory is issued for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters until 6am Friday.
Surf along south-facing shores will remain above average through the end of the week, with a reinforcing south swell peaking later today into Friday just below advisory level, then gradually lowering beginning Friday night. South shore surf will drop back down to background levels by early next week.