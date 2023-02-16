 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.

* WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages across the state. Roads may also be closed,
along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to
runoff. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
Areas of particular concern include east and southeast sections of
the Big Island, where washout of roads could isolate communities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A departing kona low to the west and a strong area of high
pressure to the northeast, will bring a plume of deep
tropical moisture into the islands during the next few days.
Widespread heavy rainfall and even a few thunderstorms will
be possible, with the heavy rain beginning over the Big
Island later today, then spreading to the smaller islands
tonight. High rainfall rates for an extended period of time
could result in flash flooding, particularly in areas which
are already saturated from recent rainfall.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

&&

Thursday Morning Weather - Heavy Showers Moving In, Flood Watch In Effect Statewide

  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) A kona low will move west and away from the state during the next day or so, while a strong area of high pressure north of the islands shifts off to the east.

thursday healines

This will bring a moist convergent southeasterly boundary layer flow with a tap into the deep tropics over the island chain, with unsettled weather beginning to affect the eastern end of the state later today and the remainder of the islands tonight. Periods of heavy rain and even a rumble or two of thunder will be possible through the weekend.

8-day
marine alerts
surf

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

