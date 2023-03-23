 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Oahu.

* WHEN...Through this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Several rounds of slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms
are expected to move over Oahu from the south today, bringing
periods of heavy rainfall to both leeward and windward
communities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

&&

Thursday Morning Weather - Heavy Showers and Thunderstorms Possible

4 Things to Know

HONOLULU (KITV4) Light winds and humid conditions will prevail through Friday as a trough stalls and gradually weakens near Kauai and Oahu. The trough will bring the potential for thunderstorms and locally heavy showers today, especially to Kauai and Oahu, although all islands may see a thunderstorm this afternoon.

Chief meteorologist and KITV4's, Pete Caggiano, explains the stormy weather, lighting and even hail seen throughout the state overnight.

A drier and more settled trade wind weather pattern is expected as the weekend begins, with limited showers expected into early next week as trade winds gradually turn to the southeast and diminish Sunday and Monday. Light winds and increased moisture are anticipated again during the middle part of next week.

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

An error occurred