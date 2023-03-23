Thursday Morning Weather - Heavy Showers and Thunderstorms Possible

...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Several rounds of slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms
are expected to move over Oahu from the south today, bringing
periods of heavy rainfall to both leeward and windward
communities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
HONOLULU (KITV4) Light winds and humid conditions will prevail through Friday as a trough stalls and gradually weakens near Kauai and Oahu. The trough will bring the potential for thunderstorms and locally heavy showers today, especially to Kauai and Oahu, although all islands may see a thunderstorm this afternoon.
A drier and more settled trade wind weather pattern is expected as the weekend begins, with limited showers expected into early next week as trade winds gradually turn to the southeast and diminish Sunday and Monday. Light winds and increased moisture are anticipated again during the middle part of next week.
Flood Watch through this afternoon for Oahu.
Surf is expected to remain below the High Surf Advisory criteria along all shorelines through this weekend. A fetch of strong easterly winds just upstream of the state will continue to produce moderate, choppy surf along east facing shores today, and then will gradually lower from this evening through Friday.
A mix of small northwest and north-northwest swells will maintain modest surf along most exposed north and west facing shorelines from later today and tonight into this weekend. The current small, medium-period south swell will slowly fade through Friday, with only small background south swell energy expected this weekend.