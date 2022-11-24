Thursday Morning Weather - A Cold Front Bring Gusty Winds, Rains, Large Surf and Chilly Temperatures to the Islands on this Thanksgiving Day

..WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY FOR ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
.A cold front moving into the northwestern islands will produce
strong and gusty northeast winds after passing through each island
today. The potential for very strong wind gusts continues for
typical windier locations, such as mountain ridges or leeward
areas prone to gusty winds.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts up to
50 mph.
* WHERE...The islands of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make driving
difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 12 to 16 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Big Island Windward
Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) A cold front currently moving into Kauai and Oahu from the northwest is producing very strong and gusty winds and showers over both islands this morning. These strong winds and showers will spread into Maui and Hawaii Counties later today. Trade winds will weaken on Friday, and then becoming light and variable through the weekend.
Drying trends are forecast to develop behind the front and last through the weekend. A band of tropical moisture lifting northward into the islands on Monday may enhance clouds and showers across the region in a southeasterly wind pattern through the middle of next week.
A large north swell is building in today. The peak of this swell will increase surf heights to High Surf Warning (HSW) levels along the north-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui. Thus, a HSW is in effect through 0600 HST Friday for all north-facing shores except for Big Island. This HSW may need to be extended in time with the addition of Big Island.
This north swell is coming in during a early morning high spring tide both to day and Friday. This increases the probability of significant overwash issues and large wave run up along many north-facing shores through Friday morning. There is a good chance that 8 feet of wave run-up will cause the lower roadways closest to the shore to be overcome by nearshore wash. Areas exposed to north swells on other shorelines will also see a significant rise in surf as the north swell moves in, especially the west-facing shores of more western islands. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for the western shores of Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, along with the north-facing shores of Big island, through 0600 HST Friday.
Storm force winds around the backside of the cut-off low northeast of the islands early Friday will send a second large, medium period north northeast swell into the windward waters Friday night and early Saturday. This swell will keep at least HSA level surf in place along north-facing shores through Saturday and result in a greater impact along Maui and Big Island's north and east-facing shores whereas Big Island's north shore may need to be upgraded to a HSW during this time period.
Surf along east-facing shores will become more choppy and rough as these strong northeasterlies impact the state into Friday, but should stay below HSA levels given the more northerly direction of the winds.
South-facing shores will experience minimal energy for the foreseeable future.
High Surf Warning until 6 AM HST Friday for north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai.
High Surf Advisory until 6 AM HST Friday for west facing shores of Kauai Oahu Molokai and north facing shores of the Big Island.
Gale Warning until 6 AM HST Friday for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Friday for Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.
Wind Advisory until 6 AM HST Friday for all islands except the summits of Haleakala on Maui, and the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa on the Big Island.