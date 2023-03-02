Thursday Evening Weather - Winds Start Declining, Showers Increase

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) Gusty trades will continue to weaken across much of the state this evening with a gradual decline expected to continue through Friday, and lighter winds expected over the weekend. Showers will continue with locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms possible at times through Friday.
A series of fronts will move through the islands next week, bringing moderate to breezy southwest winds to the area, and shifting rainfall to the west through south facing slopes and coasts.
Surf along east facing shores will steadily decrease Friday into the weekend as the trade winds weaken. Surf along north facing shores should see a small boost on Friday as a new long-period west-northwest swell fills in throughout the day. This swell will likely gradually decline through the weekend and will be followed by a small north- northeast swell around Tuesday of next week.
A large to extra-large northwest swell will be possible by the middle of next week as a broad low pressure system develops northwest of the state. Surf along south facing shores will remain small with mainly wind swell wrapping into exposed areas. Short-period and choppy surf conditions are possible early next week due to kona winds.
High Surf Advisory until 6 PM HST Friday for Olomana, Maui Windward West, Kauai East, Kauai South, East Honolulu, Koolau Windward, Molokai Windward, Molokai Southeast, Windward Haleakala, Kipahulu, South Haleakala, Big Island Southeast, Big Island East, Big Island North.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Friday for all Hawaiian waters.