Thursday Evening Weather - Stable Conditions Continue

  • Updated
HONOLULU (KITV4) Mostly dry and stable conditions for this evening with moderate trades will continue through Friday, along with periods of low clouds and a few showers for windward areas. An approaching front will weaken the winds beginning Friday night, with afternoon sea breeze clouds and showers developing over inland areas on Saturday. A front moving south into the islands could bring increased showers Sunday through Monday, especially for Kauai and Oahu, along with an increase in trades over the western end of the state.

Thursday Evening 8-Day

A series of small swells from the north-northwest to north are expected through Friday. Forerunners from a slightly larger north swell will fill in Friday and peak over the weekend. A developing far north of the state today through Friday will send a north to north-northeast swell towards the islands that should arrive by Sunday. Wins could then increase, reaching gale force, which may result in surf exceeding the High Surf Advisory threshold for north facing shores on Monday. This swell should also wrap into select east facing shores, which will produce an increase in surf.

Thursday Evening Surf

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

