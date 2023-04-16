Thousands of runners participate in Hapalua Marathon By Chloe Marklay Chloe Marklay Multimedia Journalist Author email Apr 16, 2023 Apr 16, 2023 Updated 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Over 8,000 runners from all over the world participated in the Hapalua Marathon. This is the biggest half marathon in the state. It started at the Duke Kahanamoku Statue on Kalakaua Avenue and finished back on Kalakaua Avenue in Kapiolani Park.The race attracts competitive athletes , but also is welcoming towards people who just want to walk it. "Elite runners from Hawaii island other countries but we also have walkers with babies and dogs walking around and enjoying the half marathon" shares organizer, Eiichi A-one Abe. After the race, participants enjoyed fresh malasadas and shave ice. Stone Soul Sounds and Henry Kapono performed on the main stage in the festival after the race. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hawaii Honolulu Henry Kapono Duke Kahanamoku Statue Marathon Chloe Marklay Multimedia Journalist Chloe Marklay joined the KITV Island News team as a reporter/MMJ in September 2022. She comes from WTHI in Indiana where she worked as a reporter, producer, and fill-in anchor. Author email Follow Chloe Marklay Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News News The state plans to remove a Samoan structure at Maunalua Bay, but some want it to stay Updated Jun 9, 2022 Local BWS continues pipe repairs of 30-inch break in Punaluu Updated Jun 29, 2022 Local Oahu hotel becomes first in state to have drone light show Updated Mar 24, 2023 News Voter turnout in Hawaii at an all time high Updated Nov 13, 2021 Local Honolulu offering interest-free down-payment home loans of up to $40K Updated Apr 28, 2022 Crime & Courts Hilo man, 28, accused of multiple child sex crimes from July 2021 incident Updated Jul 11, 2022 Recommended for you