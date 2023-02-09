Thousands of residents without power due to strong winds

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM FRIDAY FOR MOST OF
OAHU...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING OVER
THE KOHALA MOUNTAINS AND WAIMEA AREA ON THE BIG ISLAND...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING FOR MOST LOWER
ELEVATION AREAS...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING FOR THE SUMMITS
OF MAUNA KEA MAUNA LOA AND HALEAKALA...
.Strong high pressure northeast of the state will produce locally
damaging trade winds over and downwind of island terrain through
Friday.
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, east winds 30 to 35 mph with
localized gusts over 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, east winds
around 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Oahu, mainly near lee facing slopes
including Honolulu, the central valley, and over higher
elevations.
* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 6 AM HST Friday. For
the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM to 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines
and damage roofs. Power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving
conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk
for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured
properly.
&&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County
Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Nearly 2100 power outages were reported Thursday morning in the Makiki and Kahala areas.
Officials at National Weather Service said there are spots in windward Oahu that will reach warning level criteria. They added, expect minor roof damage.
"We are almost in a spring like pattern with really high strong pressured in the north causing strong and locally damaging trades. We're not looking at any extreme wind event like we've seen in the past but its strong trades, we haven’t seen this in a while," said Robert Ballard, science operation officer at National Weather Service.
Strong winds struck down a telephone pole on Pensacola Street which resulted in hundreds of power outages and down power lines.
A Waikiki resident who did not share her name told KITV4 she brings her elderly sister lunch at Hale Nani nursing home. She believes it is dangerous to have the road blocked off while there are dozens of kupuna inside.
"It makes it harder for us to visit our loved ones here at Hale Nani. All of this traffic caused me to loop around a lot past Roosevelt School and again until I could find a space."
Winds are expected to be as strong as 60 miles per hour in the windward area.
"The telephone pole actually fell on our work vehicle and then we had to come move our work vehicle so we could work on the telephone pole. We have to redo the electrical mask on the roof because it pulled down the wire," said Andrew Apo, Makiki resident.
The high wind warning is in effect until 6 AM Friday morning.
National Weather Service officials are urging residents to use their MPING app where you can send reports of weather damage to them directly.
That information will be sent out immediately and anonymously.