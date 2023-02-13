Thousands of Oahu homeowners appealing property tax bills

Jane Sanidad has lived in her childhood home now for almost 70 years.
But every day, it's getting harder and harder.
Over the past two years her property taxes jumped by almost $1,000.
"It's going up every year and every year," she said. "It's coming unaffordable because prices go up. Your pay don't go up. Social Security don't go up that much."
Jane Sanidad is just one of thousands of people wondering where the money's going to come from to pay property taxes that continue to rise year after year.
Property values have risen by double digits in some areas on Oahu.
About 2,000 homeowners are fighting to lower their bills, appealing their property tax assessments to the city's Department of Budget and Fiscal Services.
That's 300 more appeals than last fiscal year.
"We know that there are many, many thousands of homeowners across the island who received those assessments in the mail in December and were a little wide-eyed by that number," said city spokesman Ian Scheuring. "We certainly know that the city needs to provide some sort of meaningful relief."
The city projects it will collect $1.5 billion in property taxes this fiscal year, up from $1.4 billion the year before.
The Honolulu City Council is also looking at ways to ease the pain for homeowners, especially those on fixed incomes.
"It's unfair because, you know, senior citizen, which I am, we're on fixed income," Sanidad said. So, it's not that easy, right, to pay when there's an increase, but I struggle."
