'This is not America': Native Hawaiian organizers remind public of bitter history with U.S.

Theft of a Nation

HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- While many celebrated the 4th of July with a trip to the beach and a barbeque with friends and family, others voiced their continued resistance to the United States government's presence in Hawai'i. 

Organizers staged a counter-4th of July event at 'Iolani Palace, decorating the grounds with hae Hawai'i (Hawaiian flags) and performing a re-enactment of an occasion on July 4, 1894 that many Native Hawaiians remember as a dark day in history. 

