'This is horrible': parent pushes back against rule requiring some students to eat outside during lunch

Mililani Waena Elementary School

Over the past two years, Mililani Waena Elementary School has had two grade levels eating during lunch, with one grade sitting in the cafeteria, and another in a covered outdoor area. All kindergarteners, however, eat indoors.

The policy was intended to minimize COVID spread, but the school has since decided to keep it in place. 

