'This is horrible': parent pushes back against rule requiring some students to eat outside during lunch

Over the past two years, Mililani Waena Elementary School has had two grade levels eating during lunch, with one grade sitting in the cafeteria, and another in a covered outdoor area. All kindergarteners, however, eat indoors.
The policy was intended to minimize COVID spread, but the school has since decided to keep it in place.
Kristina Tullos, whose daughter is in the first grade at the school, learned of the rule after she noticed her child was not eating her home lunch.
"I asked her, 'honey, why aren't you eating your lunch?' She said, 'mommy it's so hot outside' and I go, 'what do you mean?'...and she goes, 'yeah we have to sit outside," Tullos recalled.
"I mean, who wants to eat a warm lunch in warm weather?"
After Tullos questioned the rule, she said her daugher's teacher messaged her, "It has been unbearably hot. Unfortunately we've been assigned to sit outside until the end of the quarter."
According to the Department of Education, lunch operations are determined at the school level, and Tullos has been pressing campus administration to change the rule.
"I can't even walk to the mailbox without melting and you have these little babies out there? Come on," Tullos said.
In a statement, a DOE spokesperson explained the policy, "started out for COVID mitigation but the school realized other benefits to students and staff including the covered outdoor areas being cooler/more ventilated than the cafeteria (it is not AC), students being able to sit and eat more comfortably while spread out, and more comfortable noise levels in the cafeteria with less students in there at once."
Tullos is not satisfied with the response and said she will continue to plead her case with other state officials.