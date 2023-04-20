This house was featured on HGTV, but now the city says it had unpermitted work done

HONOLULU (KITV) -- A home in Kalihi that was once highlighted for its home improvements is now in the hot seat with the city.
According to the Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP), the Hillcrest Street house was featured on HGTV years ago, but the work done on the property was unauthorized.
DPP issued a notice of violation for the property on Tuesday because the previous owners did not secure a building permit for indoor renovations.
KITV4 spoke with one of the current owners who bought the house two years ago, who was unaware that the home was spotlighted on the home improvement channel. The notice also states there was no permit issued for a driveway extension, but the owner said she was under the impression she did not need one.
It has been known other homeowners skirt the permitting process to avoid a long wait because of the backlog in applications.
During a meeting Thursday with the Hawaii Society of Business Professionals (HSBP), DPP director Dawn Takeuchi Apuna detailed ongoing efforts to streamline permit approvals. Some of those changes include using artificial intelligence to pre-screen applications and updating the department's website to make it more user-friendly.
"She's (Apuna) got a good grasp on the situation," HSBP president Warren Miyake praised.
According to Apuna, with DPP's improvements, the average wait time for a permit has been shortened to about 168 days -- compared to 330 days back in November.
"Based on her explanation and the information she provided us, I believe that with time and support, the improvements can be developed," Miyake added, calling Thursday's conference a needed update for the group's members.
"Even our retail members have a need to know what's going on because they all have a part in the planning and permitting process even if they want to build a store or facility."
DPP is hoping city leaders will approve a proposal to contract third-party consultants to help review applications.
The department is also in need of more workers to fill its 25% vacancy rate.