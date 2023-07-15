Thieves target food trucks for cash and appliances like generators

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Some food trucks might have to shut down on Oahu because they are constantly being broken into. Managers said thieves not only go after their cash registers, but their truck appliances - like generators.
“Five Dollar Bento Box”, a popular food truck company in Hawaii, fell victim to theft earlier this month. Thieves stole their high-powered generator, worth more than $20,000.
“We’ve had around five stolen plus this one. The small generators cost us a few thousand but this one was strong enough for four trucks,” said Bonnie Flemon, “Five Dollar Bento Box” General Manager.
This generator was going to provide power to three food trucks at a single location in Wahiawa affecting three businesses, including this one.
Thieves will often resell them because generators do not need to registered.
“We’re losing so many items," said Flemon. "Charging $5 for a single box barely gets us by, it’s like we don’t make a profit. We do it for the community."
“Five Dollar Bento Box” has experienced at least $30,000 in losses in the past several years.
Another location on South King Street was hit around the same time when the major generator was stolen. Thieves got away with around $400.
A regular customer and nearby business owner said South King Street is popular now for quick break-ins.
“It’s a small, local business so it hits them ten times harder than any other business," said Paul Englehardt. "The food is really good here and I hope they can stay open."
The business has opened a GoFundMe to buy a new generator as well as a $1,000 reward for anyone who can return the stolen one.