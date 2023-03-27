Thief stole thousands of dollars from Alejandro's Mexican Food in Kapahulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Restaurant owner, Alejandro Alvarado, is warning other business owners of potential risks.
His restaurant, Alejandro's Mexican Food, was stolen from on Friday morning.
"A lot of people see opportunity and they're going to try to get what they can" says Alvarado.
The suspect broke into the lockbox attached to the door and walked away with two cash registers, a safe filled with thousands of dollars, and internet equipment all adding up to about $5,000.
The footage shows the man stealing the objects, but HPD is having a difficult time identifying the suspect because the video doesn't give a clean shot of his face.
"There are a couple of blind spots that we had and now its sad we had to go through something like this to address these matters but we'll try our best so that we can prevent it from happening again."
The founder of stolen stuff Hawaii, Michael Kitchens, says where you decide to place your cameras could make all the difference.
"The worst thing that people do is that they have the camera pointed at the top of their head as oppose to their face you need to have the cameras directly in their face only way you can identify them" shares Kitchens.
Alejandro's was also lacking a security alarm-something Kitchens says is necessary for businesses if they want to be safe.
"A loud ringing alarm because that draws attention to them."
Alvarado says he will implement these things to make his restaurant safer for him, his employees, and customers.
"Try to have better procedures so this doesn't happen again, and share awareness with others so it isn't happening to other people as well."
Kono's employees say safety needs to be a priority.
"I do work here alone at night and I am a female" shares assistant manager, Jamie Hendricks.
They say they hope this never happens again, but improvements to safety will have to be made for that to happen.
"As a business owner you put your hard earned money into it and now that money is gone so I do hope they are caught and we bring safety bac into this neighborhood" shares Daniel Nkak.
Alvarado encourages businesses to act now to avoid becoming a victim of theft.
He says he hopes the Kapahulu neighborhood can go back to feeling like a safe place people can come to and enjoy what it has to offer, especially his restaurants delicious food.
"We want to do whatever we can to recreate this safeness, security, let others know that things like this are happening in the neighborhood, watch out for one another" shares Alvarado.
