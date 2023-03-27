 Skip to main content
Thief steals thousands of dollars from Alejandro's Mexican Food in Kapahulu

  • Updated
  • 0
Alejandro's Mexican Food

Honolulu police are searching for a suspect wanted for breaking into and stealing thousands of dollars from a Kapahulu restaurant.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Restaurant owner Alejandro Alvarado is warning other business owners of potential risks after his restaurant, Alejandro's Mexican Food, was broken into on Friday morning. 

"A lot of people see opportunity and they're going to try to get what they can," says Alvarado. 

