There are still a few days left to register for the Great Aloha Run happening February 20th

  • Updated
  • 0
Great Aloha Run

Great Aloha Run Returns LIVE to Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The 39th Annual Great Aloha Run is only 8 days away. It is back after taking a break and going virtual for the past two years.

Ahead of the anticipated race will be the Hawaii Pacific Health Great Aloha run sports, health & fitness expo. This will be held on Saturday and Sunday at the Blaisdell.

Multimedia Journalist

Chloe Marklay joined the KITV Island News team as a reporter/MMJ in September 2022. She comes from WTHI in Indiana where she worked as a reporter, producer, and fill-in anchor.

