There are still a few days left to register for the Great Aloha Run happening February 20th

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt, except north winds in Maalaea
Bay. Seas 8 to 13 feet, except 3 to 5 feet in Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The 39th Annual Great Aloha Run is only 8 days away. It is back after taking a break and going virtual for the past two years.
Ahead of the anticipated race will be the Hawaii Pacific Health Great Aloha run sports, health & fitness expo. This will be held on Saturday and Sunday at the Blaisdell.
All the fun will be starting at 9AM. You can expect a variety of food and vendors, health screenings, fitness activities, and different competitions and challenges.
It's all to get you excited for the 8.5 mile run happening on Monday. So far, over 9,000 people have registered, but race organizers are hoping this number grows.
If you're still wanting to sign up for the actual race on Monday, February 20th you have until the 17th to register online.
It costs $60 to register and will be $75 dollars if you wait to sign up at the expo.
The race director, Alan Sunio, says runners are looking forward to the event being back in person this year.
"People are excited to be back because after two to three years after not being able to be on the road and being with fellow participants and sharing the comradery everyone is excited to be back and we're excited to have everyone back in a live situation, and enjoying the festivities" says Sunio.
Everyone who signs up will get a t-shirt and a medal. If you aren't able to join in person you do have the option to participate virtually.
The proceeds from the Great Aloha Run will be going to support dozens of local charities throughout Hawaii to assist with scholarships and special programs related to health and human services here in the aloha state.