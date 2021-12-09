Therapist encourages parents to talk to kids about suicide - before it happens

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Talk to your kids about suicide now. That's the urgent advice of a therapist, who is concerned because her clinic has seen demand for services quadruple since the pandemic began.
Mental health challenges - made worse by the pandemic - are at crisis levels. This week, the U.S. Surgeon General issued a public health advisory on the mental health challenges confronting America’s youth.
Haylin Dennison is the Clinical Director for Integrated Health Hawaii, a healthcare company. "It's been really challenging. Since March 2020 we've quadrupled in patients under 18. The pandemic has exacerbated mental health issues," she tells us.
She's been a therapist for 15 years and says she's never seen mental health services so in demand. "It really is heartbreaking. Not only in the state, but across the nation, there's a shortage of mental health specialists. We have kids right now not even able to get into the inpatient hospital when they attempt suicide," she expands.
She suggests parents or guardians ask children directly if they have thoughts of suicide. "Even if you say, 'Do you have thoughts of not wanting to be here anymore, thoughts of dying?' Saying it straight like that will increase the chances of your child talking to you about it," she says. "It only takes one adult to decrease suicide by 40%; it could be a counselor, teacher, friend."
Dennison also promotes a safety plan that asks children to come up with answers to the following questions: "Can we come up with three people you can call or text? Three places you can go? Three things you can do, such as take a walk."
She hopes by opening the conversation now, parents will help children understand that stress, frustration, and depression are "hard feelings, but it will pass."