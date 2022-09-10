The trailer for the new season of 'The Mandalorian'" has arrived

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 315 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1203 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over leeward Oahu.
Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Waianae, Nanakuli, Makakilo, Waialua, Kapolei, Barbers Point,
Ewa Beach, Lualualei, Maili, Makaha, Makua Valley, Koolina,
Mokuleia, Campbell Industrial Park, Dillingham Field,
Kalaeloa Airport and Kaena State Park.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 315 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
Disney unveiled a trailer for the new season of 'The Mandalorian.'
The trailer for the new season of "The Mandalorian" was unveiled at Disney's D23 Expo on Saturday, teeing up a new round action with the bounty hunter and lovable Baby Yoda side-by-side -- as they should be.
"The Mandalorian" wrapped its second season in December 2020, when the title character and Grogu were separated. But the two were reunited in the spin-off series "The Book of Boba Fett," setting the stage for a new round of adventures.
The new season starts streaming in 2023 on Disney+.