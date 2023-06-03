 Skip to main content
The Strawberry Moon Will Illuminate the Sky this Weekend

Strawberry Moon

The full strawberry moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion near Athens, Greece, in June 2022.

(CNN) The strawberry moon will light up the night sky this weekend.

You can watch the full moon’s rise just after sunset in the southeast direction. The orb will reach peak illumination at 11:42 p.m. ET Saturday and appear full for three days, according to NASA. Find out your local peak time using The Old Farmer’s Almanac’s full moon calculator and check the local forecast.

