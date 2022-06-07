 Skip to main content
The state plans to remove a Samoan structure at Maunalua Bay, but some want it to stay

Maunalua Hut

Donning an aloha shirt and a lavalava, or a traditional Samoan kilt, Saute Sapolu sits hunched, weaving dried coconut leaves under the shade of a triangular structure he built over the passed several months. 

His small fale, or house-like structure of woven coconut leaves, sits in the Maunalua Bay launch ramp facility. Sapolu said he harvested all of the natural materials to construct the fale and its surrounding elements, small rock formations -- and everything, he explained, has meaning.

"The rocks, they represent the ancestors. I picked them up from the ocean and brought them here," Sapolu recalled. 

The fale has become an attraction among locals and visitors alike. 

"Toursts, they have their photos taken inside the fale," Sapolu's sister Mae said, adding the structure symbolizes sustainability. 

"It's educational. The children will know something about how the Polynesians, how we Hawaiians, Samoans, Tonga, Tahiti, how we used to live before all this," Mae Sapolu added, pointing to the buildings lining O'ahu's east coast. 

While Sapolu intended to build the structure to educate the public about his Samoan heritage, he did not receive permission to do so. 

A spokesperson from the Dept. of Land and Natural Resources told KITV-4 they are aware of the hut and are "planning to take action, but no timeline announced."

East O'ahu resident CJ Grant says she hopes the fale can somehow remain intact. Inspired by Sapolu's work, Grant visits the site every other day.

"I moved here to be a special needs advocator and I could see that his heart for the younger generation is comparable to mine and that we are just here on this island to bless it and want to help other people," Grant said. 

Despite DLNR's plan to remove the tent, Grant hopes somehow it will continue to provide inspiration for others as it did for her. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

