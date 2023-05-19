The state is trying to remove the breakwall at Cromwell's, again

Museum Deputy Director Léa Major said in a statement to KITV4, "We strongly support the Hawaii State Department of Land and Natural Resources' efforts to protect and conserve the community's cherished swimming and surfing site."
"The Diamond Head Breakwater Project will provide needed enhancements to the safety and ecological integrity of the area's shoreline, serving the community and protecting the area's natural resources for generations to come."
According to the museum, about 300 people leap off of the breakwater each month, three of them became quadriplegic after doing so.
"I get it, but it just makes me sad," area Councilmember Tommy Waters said of the plan to tear down the wall.
Waters acknowledged the area falls under state jurisdiction, but recalled enjoying the wall growing up, adding, "to me, it's like taking out the Waimea rock, you'd never do that and people jump off that all the time."
Turbin argued because of what he called the few injuries and associated lawsuits, the area is fairly safe.
The board chair insists removing the breakwater would alter surfing spots, destroy the popular pool, and allow for stronger surf to erode the shoreline -- and eventually damage the museum. He continues to question why DLNR is suggesting the demolition again.
"They won't come to speak with us at the neighborhood board, they're kind of hiding out so to speak, hiding out from the public. Why they want to do it again is beyond me," Turbin said.
A DLNR spokesperson told KITV4 the agency could not comment on the matter because it has not yet been brought up with the Board of Land and Natural Resources.