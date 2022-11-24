More than 2,000 served at Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving Dinner at Blaisdell

..WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY FOR ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
.Strong and gusty winds behind a cold front will exceed advisory
threshold through tonight. The potential for very strong wind
gusts remains highest for typical windier locations, such as
mountain ridges or leeward areas prone to gusty winds.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts up to
50 mph.
* WHERE...All main Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make driving
difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 12 to 16 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Big Island Windward
Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Community member Lisa Bennett says she has no family here and it meant a lot to be welcomed into the Blaisdell to receive a warm meal and be surrounded by love from volunteers and the community.
"People are spreading love and aloha. If you can spread aloha and mahalos, that's all you really need," Bennett said.
The dinner is back in full force after taking a break because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, more than 600 volunteers stepped up to help decorate, welcome guests, prepare food, and clean up.
More than 50 local businesses donated food, paper goods, and flowers to help make the day festive and memorable.
Volunteers say they look forward to this event each year and love to see the positive impact it has on people in need.
Lisa Chang says she is happy it is back after taking a pause for three years.
"It's just been incredible to see the needs being met, happy faces, just a sense of community. It's so nice to have this event back in person and the Salvation Army just does incredible work so we're happy to be apart of it," Chang said.
The Salvation Army tells KITV4 they are always looking for more volunteers an donations so they are able to continue to serve the community.