The Salvation Army is collecting school supplies donations for keiki across Hawaii

Multimedia Journalist
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Salvation Army is hosting Back-to-School Supply Drives for Keiki-in-Need Across Hawaii.
The cost of school supplies lists can be too expensive for families and your donations can help make a big impact on their lives.
The community is encouraged to support supply drives on Hawaii, Kauai, Maui and Oahu.
Requested items include backpacks, colored markers, colored pencils, composition notebooks, crayons, erasers, facial tissue, glue, glue sticks, highlighters, school boxes, paper towels, pencils, pencil pouches, pens (black, blue and red), portfolios, rulers, scissors, small calculators, and wide-rule binder paper.
The Salvation Army says that backpacks are needed the most because it costs more compared to other supplies.
There are various back-to-school supply drives happening throughout Hawaii.
To find where and when you can donate supplies click here.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.