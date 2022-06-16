The pandemic created a new demand for pharmacists

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The pandemic created a new world for the health care field – particularly in pharmacy.
Officials at UH Hilo Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy announced they've extended their application deadline for more potential students. According to staff, there are more than 170 jobs you can do with a pharmacy degree, some of which need additional education, and some unrelated are to health care.
The number of students depends on the partnership capacity UH Hilo has with local clinics and pharmacies. They say they haven't yet reached that maximum capacity.
"There is nothing but extreme growth in this profession and so it's a matter of grasping the opportunity. It’s happening in leaps and bounds and we want to make sure the patients here in the state have the fullest opportunity to work with pharmacists who are capable of being partners in their healthcare," said Dr. Miriam Mobley Smith, Dean of UH Hilo Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy.
The pharmacy practice evolved beyond medication management during the pandemic. Now, pharmacists are in veterinarian offices, poison control and can even work as social workers.
"There’s several states now, that for relicensing, they require pharmacists to continue doing professional education in the prevention of human trafficking,” said Dr. Mobley Smith.
The demand for pharmacists in traditional and non-traditional roles is increasing and so is the interest in becoming one.
“We as a college here in Hawaii feel very responsible for training Hawaii’s work force, because being here, we're able to train our students in this environment so they're familiar with the cultures and the unique factors in Hawaii," said Roy Goo, associate professor at UH Hilo College of Pharmacy.
The UH Hilo School of Pharmacy officials have extended the application deadline to July 5th.
They said applicants that come in during this extended time are still eligible for scholarships and other financial help.