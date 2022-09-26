The Maui Police Department is launching a new technology to better connect callers with dispatch

MAUI, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The Maui Police Department launched a new system called, Rapid Deploy, to help dispatchers find the exact location of a 911 caller.
It'll send callers a link where they can then show dispatchers where they are using their camera. Dispatch will take screen shots and record if necessary.
The emergency services dispatch coordinator says this system will make it easier to send immediate help to people in need.
"It gives us the confidence that we've done our due diligence in reaching out to these people. making sure we've called them back, we've texted them back. especially if they're in a large area that we have no idea where they could be, that we make sure the situation there is under control" shares Racadio.
The system includes a GPS tracker to locate the exact spot of the caller.
Racadio says because Hawaii is multi-ethnic, understanding people from all backgrounds is crucial when trying to help them in emergencies.
"If they respond to us in a different language the computer will recognize it and translate it for us so that's another great thing for us."
Racadio says this system will help those who experience hearing loss better communicate with dispatch.
"Everybody thinks its a luxury when you call 9-1-1 because there's someone with a voice who's answering, but the hearing impaired don't have that so we're all on the same platform, at the same time with the same capability."