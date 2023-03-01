The first homeless triage center on Oahu is opening its doors soon

...HIGH WIND WARNING THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY FOR KOHALA
DISTRICTS OF THE BIG ISLAND...
...WIND ADVISORY THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY FOR MAUI COUNTY OAHU
KAUAI AND PARTS OF BIG ISLAND...
.Robust high pressure far north of the state will continue to
produce strong and gusty trade winds. Isolated pockets of warning
level wind gusts are expected in the Kohala Districts of the Big
Island, where a High Wind Warning remains in place through
tonight. The Wind Advisory will likely be extended for portions of
the state on Thursday.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai,
Oahu, and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday. However, this advisory will
likely be extended into Thursday afternoon for some areas.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The Institute for Human Services has built Oahu's first homeless triage center. The goal is to provide temporary care to those suffering from chronic homelessness, addictions, and mental health struggles.
The new homeless center is called 'Imi la Piha meaning "to seek one's life to the fullest".
Five nurses at the center will care for the health concerns of homeless patients. One nurse says,
The executive director for IHS, Connie Mitchell, says this is a positive step in tackling homelessness on Oahu.
"It's really a place they can feel human again and can have a good night's rest food to eat its something a lot of us have every day and we take it for granted" shares Mitchell.
The center can serve up to 8 people at a time. Five nurses at the center will care for the health concerns of homeless patients.
It will offer a variety of resources including medically monitored detox, initiation of psychiatric medication, urgent health care, and case management.
One of the nurses who will be caring for the patients, Yasmeen Latore, says this is a great starting point for someone who is looking to get back on the right track.
"To be able to remove people from the trauma of homelessness and put them somewhere safe and they're cared for and our staff is being trained on trauma informed care and empathetic communication and we're not judging you on your past or what you've done before we're here to support you on where you wanna be" shares Latore.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu Police Department both say they have been overwhelmed with trying to care for all the homeless.
both say this center will help tackle the issue and give those suffering with homelessness a new found hope.
"they're tying up police department and ems they're getting transported to jail or emergency rooms and a lot of it is unnecessary they haven't committed crimes they're decompensated and they can came to a place like this and be safe not only for themselves but others as well" shares EMS director, Dr. Kames Ireland.
Latore says she and her staff are committed to making a difference in the community one person at a time.
"They're tired of the chaos and the turmoil we want them to feel they are loved here and this is a place of healing and a place where you can get well and we're going to be your biggest cheerleader as you move on to the next thing."
The center will officially open in April. Admission will be on a referral basis from four Honolulu Police Department districts in urban Honolulu and IHS outreach teams.