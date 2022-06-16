The end of Honolulu's rent relief program could put many residents at risk of homelessness

Jackie Kama'i applied today for rent relief to help pay for a room in her friend's home.
The kupuna relies on social security each month and recently moved to Waimanalo after being evicted from a home in Waianae.
"I get one check a month and that's it -- a thousand dollars -- so it has to last. It has to pay rent. It has to pay for everything," she said. "You have next to nothing to spend with the food prices and and rent and everything. It's ridiculous."
But help will soon be coming to an end for thousands of Oahu residents.
And Kama'i fears the worst.
"I would be homeless. I don't know. I would just be on the streets or live in my car or whatever," she added. "It's important that they have programs like this that you can turn to. These things bring people back to life. I mean it gives them hope that they can make it."
Many people don't know where they'll turn to for help when the city's closes on June 30 the rental and utility relief program that's kept more than 12,000 local families in their homes. The federal money that paid for the program is quickly running out.
Making matters worse, a state rule requiring landlords to participate in mediation before filing to evict tenants is scheduled to expire on Aug. 7.
And a flood of evictions is expected to follow.
"It's a very frightening scenario if tenants don't have alternate places to move," said Tracey Wiltgen, executive director of The Mediation Center of the Pacific. "With the rising costs and no longer rental assistance support, it's concerning that there could be a lot more tenants that become homeless."
Gwendolyn Kailihiwa is one of them.
She's at risk of being evicted soon from her home in Kahaluu now that her rental assistance has dried up.
This as she deals with cancer treatments that have put her out of work.
"My rent went up, my electricity went up. I still need to provide food for myself, gas in the car and to go to the doctor's," she said. "So that relief was helpful."
Whatever she gets from her husband's pension, she uses to buy pork to sell kalua pig -- just to make the rent.
And that's not always enough.
"I'm trying to think if I'm gonna make it the next month," Kailihiwa said.
The city is directing people to other nonprofit resources that may still help with rent and other living expenses.
But there's simply not enough money to meet the need.
