The Eddie Would Go! Big wave surf contest returns for the first time in 7 years.

"We've all come together and we've all decided the Eddie will go on Sunday," Clyde Aikau announced to KITV4, Thursday morning.
After a roller coaster of emotions earlier this month, when the notorious big wave contest was given the green light and then the red light in a span of less than 48 hours,
fingers remained crossed that projections of a large northwest swell would reach the islands and with it bring the show of a lifetime.
"In the afternoon, we're looking at some serious, serious rideable 25 to 30 foot waves," Aikau continued.
So, for the first time since 2016--
The Eddie Would Go!
Big name competitors, taking on even bigger waves.
All riding to honor the life and legacy of Eddie Aikau and his family.
"Just helping out other people is what Eddie's legacy is all about. And it's why I'm here-- to thank Hawaii for their love and their dedication to the Aikau family, and especially Eddie Aikau. Thank you Hawaii."
But of course, as history has proven time and time again, consistent conditions will be the critical determinant come the day of the contest.
"It's always a possibility of cancellation, but on this call all the forecasters are on the same page, so it's looking pretty good and we're hoping, and it should be fine"
So as we hold our breath, awaiting the first drop in Sunday, a piece of advise form Clyde Aikau himself.
"Traffic is forecast to be halfway up Wahiawa and halfway down to Valley of the Temples. So we're saying we want you to come out, but we don't want you to be stuck in miserable traffic."
Sunday's event would mark just the tenth time The Eddie would run since it's inception in 1984.
All the fun and excitement expected to begin 8 am Sunday at Waimea Bay.