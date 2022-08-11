 Skip to main content
The CDC updated their COVID-19 guidelines and some doctors are concerned

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 guidelines - not to state the pandemic is over but to lead the country to a point where the virus no longer affects our daily lives.

The key message is still to stay up to date on vaccines and new vaccines as they become available - and to avoid hospitalizations and serious illness.

