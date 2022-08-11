The CDC updated their COVID-19 guidelines and some doctors are concerned

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 guidelines - not to state the pandemic is over but to lead the country to a point where the virus no longer affects our daily lives.
The key message is still to stay up to date on vaccines and new vaccines as they become available - and to avoid hospitalizations and serious illness.
However, a few local doctors disagree with these new recommendations. Dr. Scott Miscovich said the CDC is confusing the word “caution” with “disruption” while 78% of the nation remains in high risk community levels.
He said he hoped they would change the definition of “fully vaccinated.” He said two shots worked for last year and three to four shots means maintaining immunity in 2022.
"Once again, I’m very disappointed in the CDC guidelines. They are sending the wrong message to the population in the U.S. Although they are stating the pandemic is not over, their guidelines are basically saying to not worry about the pandemic,” said Dr. Miscovich.
The updates include wearing a high quality mask for ten days and getting tested for COVID on day five - instead of quarantining after exposure to the virus.
"Five days of quarantine after being positive is only going to identify 50% of the people who will still not be shedding. We were hoping they were going to extend the positivity quarantine to seven days," said Dr. Miscovich.
Another key measure in this update is dropping social distancing. Instead, they are focusing more on staying up to date on vaccines and isolating yourself when needed.
There are many layered mitigation strategies that can reduce your risk of COVID-19. Distancing is not the only one in some situations. It’s not the most practical way to protect yourself," said Dr. Sarah Kemble, Hawaii state epidemiologist.
Dr. Kemble also added she believe COVID-19 cases will continue to go down in Hawaii but that can change depending on peoples’ response to this new recommendation.