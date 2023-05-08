The 7th annual Ko Olina Children's festival is on May 20th

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- On Saturday, May 20th, your Ohana is invited to the Ko Olina children's festival at Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa.
There will be activities for the whole family to enjoy including, a showing of the movie, "Enanto" at sunet, keiki zumba, facepainting, and balloon making.
While you're joining in on the fun, you're also helping to make a difference at the same time.
100% of the proceeds will benefit Kapi'olani Medical Center for Women & Children and allow them to fund a cancer and infusion center.
"The time has come for us to expand our services, we wanted to reach out to the community, and engage the community to support this cause, we all know someone who has been touched by cancer and we want to have these services for our kids" shares the director of philanthropy at Hawaii Pacific Health, Amanda Price.
Since 2014, over $400,000 has been raised at the Ko Olina Children's festival to support Kapi'olani Medical Center for Women and Children.
Organizers are hoping it a good turn out this year to continue that mission.
The festival is themed around wellness, the environment, local culture and language.
You can learn drawing skills from an artist, enjoy readings and presentations by local Hawaii authors, and learn about how to care for our ocean.
Families can also feel the Disney Magic by greeting some Disney characters.
"There's something for everybody, the whole family, its a great way to come out an enjoy a little bit of what Disney has to offer and support a great cause with Kapi'olani Women and Children Medical Center" shares the director of philanthroy at Aulani, Nikki Medwetz.
Tickets:
PRESALE
General: $40 per person (includes Event Parking & Shuttle Transportation)
Active Military: $35 per adult (includes Event Parking & Shuttle Transportation); $25 per keiki
Keiki* (12-under): $27.50 per keiki
AT THE DOOR
General: $45 per person (Event Parking Additional)
Active Military: $40 per person (Event Parking Additional); $32.50 per keiki
Keiki* (12-under): $35.00 per keiki
The event runs from 4PM-8PM. To purchase a ticket click here.