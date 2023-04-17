 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH FOR KAUAI NIIHAU OAHU MAUI MOLOKAI LANAI AND
KAHOOLAWE TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Conditions will become increasingly favorable for the
development of heavy showers and thunderstorms Tuesday
afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the area.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Tentative contract in place for Hawaii Public School Teachers

  • Updated
  • 0
Tentative contract offer in place for teachers

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii's public school teachers are on the verge of a pay raise.  The next step is ratifying a new contract.

The state and teachers union announced a tentative agreement Monday afternoon at the State Capitol.

Tags

Reporter

Growing up in the Midwest, Eric graduated from Chicago's Columbia College and began his broadcasting career as a news anchor-sports announcer at WSHW/WILO radio in Indiana. He later moved on to television and has devoted over a decade to working full-time at TV affiliates in several states across the country.

