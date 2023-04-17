Tentative contract in place for Hawaii Public School Teachers

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii's public school teachers are on the verge of a pay raise. The next step is ratifying a new contract.
The state and teachers union announced a tentative agreement Monday afternoon at the State Capitol.
Governor Josh Green, the Department of Education, and the Hawaii State Teachers Association president announced the agreement includes a 14-and a half percent pay increase over the next four years.
Teachers would get a 3.4 percent increase each year. The hope is it'll encourage more teachers to stay and also prompt others outside the profession to become educators as well.
Starting teacher salaries would be increased to $50k and experienced teachers would receive bonuses.
Under the current pay system, Governor Green said, "If you had one teacher at entry level and a significant other taking care of their child at home, a young child, they'd be living below poverty and would need Medicaid Health Insurance - now starting someone at $50k, maybe their significant other, their spouse works half the time, they're lifted out of poverty."
Green added, "We're really excited about this, also there are a lot of teachers married to one another, this is elevating them together."
The Hawaii State Teachers Association will have, in-person ratification voting at various locations next week.
Reporter
Growing up in the Midwest, Eric graduated from Chicago's Columbia College and began his broadcasting career as a news anchor-sports announcer at WSHW/WILO radio in Indiana. He later moved on to television and has devoted over a decade to working full-time at TV affiliates in several states across the country.
