Teenage victim of hit-and-run on Oahu is recovering from injuries, but still traumatized

A teenager who almost lost his life in a hit-and-run that left him with critical injuries says "it's been a traumatizing experience."
It was at this crosswalk on Nuuanu Avenue and Wylie Street that Dylan Sasano was hit by a car in October. The 14 year old survived, but the hit-and-run driver is still on the loose.
"Aside from the injuries causing trouble studying and focusing, it's also given me PTSD to the point where I just don't want to cross streets at this point, especially this one," he said. "I just have the fear of getting hit again."
Sasano was walking to school when the incident occurred and suffered multiple fractures and traumatic injuries -- including bleeding in the brain.
"The first thing they said was that you know, your son was hit, but he survived, he's okay, he's going to the ER and then you process that and then you really think about it. 'Well who did it?' We don't know," said his mother Jessica Wong-Sumida. "And still to this day, we don't know when he's going to fully recover."
The family is hoping the person driving this red car that plowed into Sasano will come forward and do the right thing. They also want to bring awareness to both drivers and pedestrians to be safe and show aloha.
"To stop, pay attention, look because you never know if it's somebody else that's gonna need help," she added.
