 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Teen victim of hit-and-run on Oahu is recovering from injuries, but still traumatized

  • Updated
  • 0
Hit-and-run Dylan Sasano

KITV-4's Kristen Consillio spoke today with a teenager who just two months ago, nearly lost his life in a hit-and-run.

A teenager who almost lost his life in a hit-and-run that left him with critical injuries says "it's been a traumatizing experience."

It was at a crosswalk on Nuuanu Avenue and Wylie Street that Dylan Sasano was hit by a car in October. The 14 year old survived, but the hit-and-run driver is still on the loose.

Hit and Run Nuuanu Ave

An unknown red vehicle, operated by an unknown female, was headed southbound on Nuuanu Avenue and disregarded the red traffic light at the intersection Wyllie Street. As she went through the intersection, she collided with a teen walking eastbound on Wyllie Street and crossing Nuuanu Avenue.  

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred